Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 12,140 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

