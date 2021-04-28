Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 15,856 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

