ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNOB opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.