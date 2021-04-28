Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,486.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,426.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $928.62 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSWF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,877.50.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

