Constellation Software (CNSWF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.
OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,486.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,426.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $928.62 and a twelve month high of $1,619.98.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.