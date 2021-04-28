Fairfax Financial (FFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of C$25.56 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$569.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 72.57. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$319.37 and a 12 month high of C$580.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$550.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$473.43.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.