COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.