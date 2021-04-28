Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

