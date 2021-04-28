Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.27.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. Entegris has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

