CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

