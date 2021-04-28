Bokf Na Buys 8,350 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.23. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

