General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

