State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of RadNet worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

