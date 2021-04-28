Bokf Na Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

