Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.