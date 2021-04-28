Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 572,202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

SYF stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.36. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

