Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $195,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $187,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

