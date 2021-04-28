Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $195,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $187,334,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of URI stock opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.