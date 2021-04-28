Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,630,957 shares of company stock worth $48,877,620 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.23 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

