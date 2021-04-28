Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 386,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Waters by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Waters by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $304.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.96 and a 200 day moving average of $258.18. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

