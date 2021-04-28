Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 82.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 287,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.