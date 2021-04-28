Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

FINMY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

