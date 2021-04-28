Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to $13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.55.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

