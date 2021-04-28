Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,863 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

