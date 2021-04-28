Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90 to 100, which will support output. Furthermore, the rise in crude prices will boost its bottom line. Also, its rising operating efficiency is commendable. However, the company expects lease operating expenses in the range of $190-$210 million for 2021, the top end of which suggests an increase from $194.1 million in 2020. Rising expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

