State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

SLCA opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

