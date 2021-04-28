Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $798,937.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESTC opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. Elastic has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7,495.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

