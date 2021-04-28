Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

