Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 50,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,631,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,570,438.64.

VLC opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The company has a market cap of C$65.22 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

