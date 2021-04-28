Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 50,000 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,631,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,570,438.64.
VLC opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The company has a market cap of C$65.22 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.
About Velocity Minerals
Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.