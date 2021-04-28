TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil Acquires 50,000 Shares

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil purchased 50,000 shares of TAG Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,336,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$394,297.

Barry Macneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Barry Macneil purchased 28,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$8,260.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Barry Macneil purchased 50,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

TSE:TAO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14. TAG Oil Ltd has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.42.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

