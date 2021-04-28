Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of 146.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

