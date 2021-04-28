Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,804 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,706,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

