Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 389 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.33 and its 200 day moving average is $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.17. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.