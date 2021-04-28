Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $81,200 in the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Tricida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Tricida by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tricida by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

