128,574 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 128,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Sotera Health stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.