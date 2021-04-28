OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 970.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

