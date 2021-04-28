OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 414 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $466.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.03. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

