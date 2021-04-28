Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

