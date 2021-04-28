OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,393,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,485,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

