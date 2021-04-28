OLD National Bancorp IN Has $264,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Ambarella stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.35 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

