OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 696.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 96,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

