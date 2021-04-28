Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of SALM opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

