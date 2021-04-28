Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $505.55 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.