AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of AxoGen worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

