UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,600 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in InMode by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in InMode by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in InMode by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in InMode by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

