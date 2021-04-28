Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of IGM Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

