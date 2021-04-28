Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 554.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vontier by 306.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

