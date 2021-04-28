Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.