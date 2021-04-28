Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,373. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUS opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

