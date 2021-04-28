Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.84

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 1270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

