Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 5.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.41. 10,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viant Technology stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.