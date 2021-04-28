Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.82. Kopin shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 31,004 shares.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.